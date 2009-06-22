ACW recruits Manufacturing Director

ACW Technology has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Grant Bennett as Manufacturing Director.

Bennett comes to ACW from Toshiba where he reached the position of General Manager.



As Manufacturing Director, Bennett has been tasked with taking an overview of ACW’s processes and looking at its development over the next ten years and beyond. “It is a very interesting time to be joining ACW,” comments Bennett. “The company is in a strong position, unlike many other CEMs, and is aggressively looking into the future. When I was with Toshiba, at its TV manufacturing facility in Plymouth, our future was ultimately at the mercy of the Corporation and it is rewarding to feel that I can have a major input into the future development of this company. I am looking forward to taking full ownership and accountability for what I am working on.”



Bennett joined the ACW team in April, having spent 15 years with Toshiba. He started there in 1993 as an assistant buyer and moved through the ranks and departments until he reached the top as General Manager. In 1997 he moved to Spinnaker International as Purchasing Manager for a year but returned to Toshiba to work in stores & logistics management before progressing further through quality, production and factory planning.



Bennett will be looking at its growth in all sectors of the company including systems, people, management, leadership and technology across its manufacturing facilities in Southampton, South Wales and mainland China.