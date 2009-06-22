Aviv Electronics Europe insolvent

According to evertiq's information Aviv Electronics Europe has given notice that a meeting of the creditors will be held on 8 July 2009 to nominate - if thought fit - a liquidator and of appointing a liquidation committee.

The meeting will be held at Verulam House, 110 Luton Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 3BL (notice; pursuant to Section 98 of the Insolvency Act 1986). The purpose is to give a full statement of the position of the company’s affairs, together with a list of the creditors of the company and the estimated amount of their claims, according to evertiq.



Image Source: Aviv