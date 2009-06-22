Zbinden Electronics in liquidation

Bankruptcy proceedings have been opened for the Swiss PCB manufacturer Zbinden Electronics, headquartered in Welschenrohr, this month.

On June 08, 2009, insolvency proceedings were opened by the court in Thal-Gäu (Balsthal) for the PCb manufacturer Zbinden Electronics. The company is now dissolved, states the Swiss Handelsregister. The comany had to close down its production facility in Welschenrohr in Mid-May.