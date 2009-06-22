Kopp to close down in CZ

Kopp Elektrotechnika is to close down production in Kaplice, Czech Rebublic by the end of the year.

Kopp Elektrotechnika, a Czech subsidiary of Germany based Heinrich Kopp GmbH, will lay off all 170 employees, as it closes down the production facility in Kaplice by the end of 2009. The company has decided to move all production to Tunisia - in order to increase profitability.