Celestica close down plant in Philippines

Canadian based EMS provider Celestica will close down its plant at the Mactan Economic Zone in Philippines and lay off 800 employees.

The company has decided to close down the plant in August this year and pulling out of the Philippines completely to maximize efficiencies at its other larger facilities in China and Thailand. The reason for the closure is due to the global economic situation. The plant is a former NEC Technologies Philippines plant which Celestica took over five years ago, said bworldonline.



Celestica’s plant in the Philippines produces mainly routers, modems and other transmission equipment, and which 70% of the products go to Celestica in Japan.