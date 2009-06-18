CyberOptics founder killed in plane crash

CyberOptics founder Steven Case was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed in Crystal, USA.

Steven Case, 60, was returning from a business trip to Georgia. The single-engine Cirrus SR22 was engulfed in flames and destroyed when it crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, TwinCities.com reported.



Everyone at CyberOptics is shocked and deeply saddened by Steve's death and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife and family," CyberOptics CEO Kathleen P. Iverson said in a statement Wednesday.