AGFA extends the territories covered by CCI Eurolam

Agfa extends the territories covered by CCI Eurolam for the distribution and support of its PCB products to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern European countries.

Agfa has extended the territories covered by CCI Eurolam as a distributor for its silver halide film and the related process chemicals dedicated to the Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) industry. CCI EUROLAM is covering the following countries for Agfa: France, Spain, Scandinavia, Benelux, North Africa and will now cover - in addition - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey and Eastern European countries.



Through this agreement, both companies will be able to offer their customers high quality products, services and technical support at the best cost. Agfa will concentrate on the production of the films and chemistries and enforce its cost leadership position of high performance phototooling films. Agfa will also dedicate more resources for the development and commercialization of its Direct Patterning Chemistry products.



CCI Eurolam will complete its product assortment offered in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey and Eastern Europe, with phototooling films. This will allow CCI Eurolam to increase their support services offered to the customers of their PCB products. The agreement will be fully effective as of June 15th, 2009, for all customers of countries concerned.



Among the other distributors is Multiline International Europa who has been an Agfa distributor to the territories mentioned for many years.