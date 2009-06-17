Precision Micro adopts Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology

Precision Micro, the West Midlands based specialist Photochemical machining company has installed Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) in its quest for Continuous Process Improvement.

Photochemical machining (PCM) is the process of manufacturing sheet metal components using a photo resist and etchants to selectively remove the unwanted material. PCM can accurately produce highly complex parts, with very fine detail and can provide an economical and technically superior alternative to stamping, punching, laser or water jet cutting, or wire electrical discharge machining (EDM) for thin gauge precision parts.



”Next generation” LDI is used extensively in the manufacture of minute advanced electronics components and it is this very technology in which Precision Micro has made its significant investment. LDI is said to have already provided great benefit to customers, allowing them to develop designs that were previously prohibitive on either technical or economic grounds.



“LDI has enabled us to deliver rapid prototyping even quicker and tool modifications can be carried out in a matter of minutes. Dimensional and positional accuracy across large formats are at new levels with a four fold improvement in pitch accuracy across an 800mm x 600mm sheet.” said Managing Director Anthony Marrett. “We have also noted the improved capability has lead to substantial yield improvements.”



“Our enhanced technical capabilities have enabled us to tackle with success projects that many of our competitors struggle to carry out,” continued Mr Marrett. “By investing in LDI, we are reaffirming our commitment to our customers by providing a better, more efficient and more cost effective service”