Elcoteq concentrates its European manufacturing in Pécs, Hungary

Elcoteq has reduced its manufacturing capacity through the Restructuring Plan launched in January to adapt to the radical changes in the market situation. Elcoteq has signed an agreement with Ericsson to sell the majority of its operations in Tallinn.

A further step in this process has now been taken since it was estimated that one major plant in Europe is enough to match the current and short-term forecasted manufacturing volumes. European high-volume manufacturing will be concentrated in Elcoteq's plant in Pécs, Hungary. Deliveries to Ericsson continue from other Elcoteq plants.



Elcoteq currently employs approximately 1,600 persons in Tallinn, of which approximately 1,200 will be transferred to Ericsson and will continue their employment based on existing terms and conditions. Elcoteq will continue operations in Tallinn on a smaller scale in a specialized plant.