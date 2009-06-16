Alpha appoints Solder Connection

Alpha-Cookson Electronics Assembly Materials has appointed the Solder Connection as its exclusive distribution partner for the UK and Ireland territories.

The Solder Connection had been an Alpha Metals regional distributor for some 20 years before being appointed sole UK and Ireland distribution partner. “The Solder Connection is more than a stockist for our assembly product line,” said David Crimp, Cookson Electronics Executive Vice President, Europe. They support our activity with high quality field sales and a level of technical knowledge and expertise unparalleled in the industry.”



In addition to the Alpha assembly materials range, the Solder Connection will also stock, sell and distribute the established Fry’s range of industrial soldering materials, from Cookson, including solders, solder paints and fluxes.



“We are very pleased with this appointment said Martyn Penfold,” Managing Director of the Solder Connection.. We see it as reward for our loyalty to Alpha, our policy of maintaining extensive stocks of materials and the high level of practical, technical support we provide for all of our customers.”