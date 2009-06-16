French Altis employees on strike since Monday

On Monday, the employees of the chip manufacturer Altis Semiconductor, a joint venture between Infineon and IBM, went on strike. A union statement says that there are currently no plans to stop the measure.

The production facility in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, has been blocked by cars and lorries. The unions proposed a strike measure last week and almost all employees followed the proposal, French media reports. Should the facility be sold, around 400 jobs could be lost. However, it is unclear to whom and how the facility should be sold. Union representatives stated that the employees were left in a limbo over the decision.



Only the date of the sale seems to be known - before June 30, 2009. Should there be no buyer then, the facility would be closed down, the media reports continue.