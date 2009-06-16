Flextronics re-hires in Hungary

While the EMS-provider is laying off in its Swedish and Romanian facilities, staff numbers are going to be increased in Hungary.

The EMS-provider is said to re-hire almost of its previously laid off staff, local media reports. The addition of the 80 employees will up the headcount back to 1300 at the facility in Tab, Hungary. The re-hiring is apparently due to the manufacturing of new products at the facility.