Qimonda to be sold in pieces?

Today, Dr. Michael Jaffé - insolvency administrator for Qimonda - is to inform the creditors and the insolvency court about the future development of the company.

The German chip manufacturer Qimonda filed for insolvency almost 5 months ago - but there is still no investor to be seen. The insolvency administrator now has to try and sell of the company in pieces.



A spokesperson for the insolvency administrator told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that 'the doors for an investor are still wide open'. However - despite an intesive search - there is still no serious offer to acquire the entire company.



Analysts expect that the most attractive sectors will be picked up by competitors - but without specialist know-how, patents are not really of use, the newpaper report continues. However, to sell of Qimonda in little pieces will not be an easy task. Patents have to be sold with their respective product areas, which can be very expensive. The most interesting part here is - of course - Qimonda's innovative "Buried Wordline Technology".