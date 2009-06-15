Two buyers interested in Thomson's French facility

There are currently two buyers interested in Thomson's manufacturing facility in Angers, France.

Those are: France-based EMS-provider Eolane and a Belgian group - associated with former executives at Alcatel. Some employees at the facility were on the street protesting as both parties do not plan to take on all current staff. The Angers facility is rumoured to be in urgent need of cash. However, both parties state that an agreement has not been reached.