Orpro Vision appoints Alfa Test as distributor

Orpro Vision, which recently acquired the European and American AOI business from Orbotech, is now consolidating its European presence by appointing distribution partners serving the SMT market.

Alfa Test, based in Timisoara, Romania, is a well established company that works in the field of test equipment and solutions for printed circuit assemblies since 2002. The company will distribute Orpro Vision’s AOI systems and software in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Croatia and Bosnia.



The CEO at Orpro Vision, Roberto Gatti, explains their choice: “Alfa Test is well experienced in our AOI solutions, because it has already been Orbotech’s distributor for more than three years. It has a good customer base and a well organised show-room for machine demonstration and evaluation. We are looking forward to a successful business cooperation with them.”



Marius Toader, President at Alfa Test, declares: “We will work closely with Orpro Vision to deliver increased customer value in our long-term sales and support initiatives. Our clients will benefit from Orpro Vision’s best-in-class post-paste and post-inspection AOI solutions, representing an unmatched technology advantage to improve production yields”.