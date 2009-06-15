Braun to close Carlow facility in Ireland

The German OEM-company Braun is to close its Carlow-facility in Ireland by June 2010.

The company will lay off 160 employees as it is closing down its oral health products manufacturing facility in Carlow, Ireland. The remaining 100 staff will be transferred to the company's facility in Newbridge, County Kildare. Braun intends to phase out the production of some of its products, due to a decline in customer demand, local media reports.