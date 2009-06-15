Aspocomp Group names new CEO

Sami Holopainen (37), Lic.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed CEO of Aspocomp Group Oyj as of June 22, 2009. Sami Holopainen has worked at Aspocomp since 2000 as Vice President of Corporate Development, CFO and General Manager of Aspocomp (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and as of May 1, 2009 CFO of the Group.

Current CEO Isto Hantila continues to serve the Group until the end of August tosupport his successor.



"Aspocomp is now in stable condition and for my part the reorganization project is over with my resignation as the last step. Under Sami's leadership the company can be further developed to meet the challenges ahead." CEO Isto Hantila states.



"Isto's experience has helped Aspocomp through difficult times. Immediate crisis has been solved and the group organization is trimmed to fit the size of the operations. Aspocomp's Oulu plant is very competitive, but difficult market situation and the indebtedness of the parent company will continue to be challenging." Sami Holopainen says.



"I want to thank Isto for guiding Aspocomp through a difficult time period. Sami's challenge is either to continue to develop the company or, alternatively carry out restructurings that are in the interest of our shareholders." states Chairman Tuomo Lähdesmäki.