Toshiba to close some chip production

Japan-based Toshiba will shut down some of its chip production and has annulled a recently announced spin-off.

This is aimed at restructuring its loss-making chip operations, Reuters reports. Toshiba has scheduled to close two of its production lines at its Kitakyushu plant (Japan) and cut output capacity for 150mm-diameter wafers at its Toshiba Electronics unit by half. Temporary workers will be laid off and some full-time staff could be reassigned to non-chip operations.