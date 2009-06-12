Altek is 2008-Top1 digital camera maker

Taiwan-based digital camera maker Altek has taken the Top-Spot of digital camera makers; out running Foxconn and Flextronics.

Altek reported 13.17 million shipments - taking a 22.9% market share in 2008, reports DigiTimes. The company is followed by Sanyo Electric (22.8%), Foxconn (21.5%), Ability Enterprise (17.6%), Flextronics (11.0%) and Asia Optical (3.7%).