Corintech invest in Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

Corintech, the Fordingbridge-based electronic product design and manufacturer has invested in Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI). This addition to its inspection capabilities is the latest stage of planned capital re-investment at its UK design and manufacturing facility.

Following exhaustive trials the Yes Tech YTV B3D was found to tick all of the selection criteria and offer the most compelling commercial option for Corintech. The AOI capability is proving of great benefit to Corintech’s clients and in particular for those in the Medical and Aerospace industries.



The Yes Tech YTV B3D has already proven to be fast and easy to set up with excellent defect coverage. It can inspect circuit boards of up to 508 x 457mm at a rate of over 200,000 components per hour even down to 01005 sized parts.



Following commissioning, Sean Wigmore, Operations Director, said “I am amazed and delighted with just how quickly the AOI was up and running. It is already highlighting areas for improvement that many of our clients will benefit from”. In addition to the AOI, Corintech also invested in two additional ‘dongles’ that will allow repair work and programming to be undertaken simultaneously.



This re-investment has further enhanced Corintech’s leading edge SMT lines combining excellent technical capabilities with greater flexibility and efficiency in fast job changeovers. Ideal for the fast turnaround of batches of densely packed circuits the UK facility specialises in.