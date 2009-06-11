KK Group sells business to TT Electronics

KK-Group it to concentrate on the production of electronics for the wind power industry and electrical cabinets for construction and industry in the future.

According to KK Groups CEO Tommy Gunde Lund Jespersen, the disposals of the unit is an attempt to further concentrate production to its facility in Ikast, Denmark. KK Groups disposal to Denmark-based EMS-provider TT Electronics - headquartered in Silkeborg - represents less than 10% of the total turnover of just over 750 million DKK. Tommy Gunde Lund Jespersen estimates that the sale will affect around 10 employees.