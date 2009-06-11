Electronics Production | June 11, 2009
Plexus to manufacture dispenser for Coca Cola
EMS-provider Plexus is partnering with The Coca-Cola Company to manufacture Coca-Cola Freestyle, a new proprietary fountain dispenser that utilizes innovative technology to dispense more than 100 different branded sparkling and still beverages from a single freestanding unit.
The Coca-Cola Company will leverage Plexus’ global supply chain, manufacturing solutions and expertise in engineering services to bring this revolutionary product to market. Plexus first referenced this program as a new confidential mechatronics win in its 2008 fiscal year-end earnings press release.
Todd Kelsey, Sr. Vice President-Global Customer Services, commented, “We are excited to add The Coca-Cola Company as a customer in our Industrial/Commercial market sector. We believe this relationship further validates the opportunities that are attainable within the mechatronics space through our sector-based go-to-market strategy. We are focused on the successful launch of this program and look forward to leveraging our Product Realization Services to assist The Coca-Cola Company in the future evolution of this product technology.”
Mike Buseman, Sr. Vice President-Global Manufacturing Operations, added, “We are providing The Coca-Cola Company with an advanced solution that delivers complex supply chain management and integrated manufacturing services from our new mechatronics facility near Appleton, Wisconsin and our Juarez, Mexico facility to deliver a field-ready unit. This program demonstrates our extensive capabilities in mechatronics system manufacturing, an advanced assembly competency that we have been developing over the past several years.”
Dean Foate, President and CEO, added, “This is a significant opportunity for Plexus and aligns with our vision to be the best EMS Company in the world serving the mid- to low-volume, higher mix segment of the EMS market where opportunities for complex mechatronics design, assembly and fulfillment reside. We are delighted that The Coca-Cola Company has chosen Plexus to be one of its trusted partners to bring this exciting new product technology to the market.”
