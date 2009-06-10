DEK sells sales and manufacturing business in France

The French and North African distribution specialist Prodelectronic has reached an agreement with DEK to acquire its platform product sales business and stencil sales and manufacturing business in France.

As part of DEK’s restructuring initiative, Prodelectronic, a company belonging to Fin.Pro. Holding, has acquired DEK’s capital equipment and stencil manufacturing business interests in France on 5th June 2009. The new business entities will trade as Prodelectronic Technologies SAS and Prodelectronic Stencils SAS respectively. Prodelec, another company of the Group, was recently appointed by DEK as exclusive distributor for its product lines in Italy.



The strategic transfer of DEK staff and assets in France to Prodelectronic ensures seamless continuity for customers in the country as the established and highly regarded DEK France team will continue to deliver customer support but will also be able to offer an extended product portfolio from other Fin.Pro. principals. In addition, the team will continue to benefit from strategic and tactical support through DEK’s European sales and support infrastructure.



“Our agreement with Prodelectronic transfers the DEK France business to an organisation that will maintain the level of service and support our French customers have come to expect,” says DEK President Michael Brianda. “It then adds another level of business effectiveness through the obvious synergy that will now exist, thanks to our new Italian distribution channel, where the two experienced Prodelectronic and Prodelec teams collaborate to become one efficient point of contact in France and Italy.”



The President at Fin.Pro., Roberto Gatti says: “We are pleased to have reached this significant agreement and look forward to welcoming the DEK France staff to Prodelectronic. The cornerstone for us is the opportunity to immediately add value for DEK customers with a broader choice of line solutions, best-in-class equipment and line solution warranties, while backing this up with the exemplary levels of service for which we are already renowned. It’s a win-win for everyone.”