Delphi Packard to lay off in Romania

The manufacturer of electrical components and cables is to lay off around 720 staff in Romania.

Delphi Packard is to lay off 724 employees from the Romanian facilities in Sânnicolau Mare and Ineu. The first layoffs were already planned for May (344, the rest is scheduled to follow in August (380). The company currently employs around 7400 staff in these facilities.