Autoliv and TI in cooperation

Autoliv has selected Texas Instruments as the supplier of processors for its new night vision system.

This system with pedestrian detection capability uses a digital media processor based on DaVinci technology from TI coupled with a single far-infrared sensor. TI's portfolio of digital media processors based on DaVinci technology leverages a DSP core and consists of scalable, programmable processors in a variety of architectures with accelerators and peripherals that are optimized for digital imaging end equipments.