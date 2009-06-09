Panasonic takes over Hitachi’s Plasma TV facility in CZ

Panasonic has started to produce LCD TV’s at Hitachi’s former Žatci facility in the Czech Republic.

The company plans to employ around 300 staff at the end of the year. The facility, formerly owned by Hitachi, was closed in April with the layoff of 800 employees. Panasonic plans to have a annual production of 1 million LCD TVs.