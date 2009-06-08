Foxconn to invest in Mexico 2010

As reported earlier, Foxconn has put investment plans for its Mexican facility in Juarez on hold for 2009. However according to the company, they will continue the investment in 2010.

Foxconn has previously said that it planned to have 20 000 employees in Mexico by 2009. However, this situation has changed due the economic crisis. According to latest information, Foxconn will start to invest during the second quarter of 2010.