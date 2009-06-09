140 remaining employees at LST Electronique will be dismissed, as the company gets liquidated

Updated 09:11: The 140 remaining employees at France-based EMS-provider LST Electronique will be dismissed, and the subcontractor will be liquidated.

This comes after the court rejected the only proposal to takeover the company. The proposal offered to keep the facility operating with only 25 staff. However, this has now been rejected. The company was allowed a continuation of activity for a period of 15 days.