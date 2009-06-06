ST-Ericsson to lay off 146 in France

ST-Ericsson is said to lay off 146 of its French staff. The Joint-Venture of Ericsson and STMicroelectronics employs around 2100 staff in its French operations.

96 of these layoffs are planned for the facility in Caen. This facility is also scheduled to cease operation during the 2Q/2010. The other 50 job reductions are scheduled for other - unspecified - French operations, local media reports. The company already stated in April that it would reduce staff numbers by 1200 - as part of a major restructuring plan.