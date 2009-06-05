Rehm signs distribution agreement with Encon in Poland

Rehm Thermal Systems continued their global expansion program with a new partnership agreement. Encon will now handle the distribution of Rehm’s soldering products in Poland.

Andreas Brockt VP Sales Europe for Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step for our global distribution structure. The management and staff at Encon have deep, established relationships with these markets and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is the perfect time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce numerous new leading edge products to the market place.”