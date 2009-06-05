Sharp looking to expand in emerging markets

The Japan-based LCD manufacturer Sharp is looking to expand in emerging markets. It even considers alliances with companies and government bodies in this expansion plan.

The company is looking for growth in its LCD business. Especially emerging markets - such as Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Latin America, the Middle East or Africa are interesting. However, the company sees problems in the non-developed infrastructure in these areas and is looking for alliance a company or government, the Sharp President Mikio Katayama is cited in a Bloomberg article.