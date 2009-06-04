Schoeller and Suntak cooperate

Schoeller-Electronics, manufacturer of high-tech flex-rigid, high-frequency and multilayer PCB, located in Wetter (Germany) has signed a cooperation contract with Suntak Multilayer PCB in Shenzhen, China.

With this contract Schoeller-Electronics takes the responsibility for the marketing in Europe. The competences of both companies will enable both to explore new market segments. Schoeller-Electronics acts as an interface for marketing, technology, logistics and quality management between the customers and Suntak Multilayer PCB.Through this cooperation, customers have the opportunity to buy in a one-stop shopping strategy all kinds of PCBs in all technologies and quantities. With this concept the companies follow the trend on the market to offer PCBs from prototypes to volume production at competitive prices. Customers are able to reduce their supplier base without loosing either a supplier of technology or volume.In 2008, Suntak Multilayer PCB - operating through 4 facilities in China - reported a turnover of 87 mio. USD and is a specialist for a high mix for all volumes. The company has 2000 employees and is certified according to ISO 9001, ISO TS/16949, UL etc.Schoeller-Electronics has 315 employees and reported a turnover of 65 mio. USD last year. The company produces high-tech boards of all kinds.Ralf Ebeling, General Manager of Schoeller-Electronics (5th from left) and Suntaks General Manager Fei Jiang (4th from right) with their teams last week in front of the Suntak building in China