EV Group secures order from EPCOS

EPCOS has selected EVG's fully automated GEMINI wafer bonder for high-volume RF components production at EPCOS's production facility based in Munich, Germany.

EPCOS is utilizing EVG's wafer bonder to manufacture surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters embedded in RF devices for a variety of applications, including GPS navigation equipment, mobile phones and home entertainment systems.



"As we continue to innovate and further strengthen our SAW filter product portfolio, we are looking to partner with equipment suppliers who can address our stringent performance needs," said EPCOS's Christian Bauer, process development, SAW components. "Simultaneously, we're also looking for suppliers that offer flexible solutions along with value-added process expertise that will enable us to explore emerging markets, such as MEMS. Ultimately, we selected EVG's GEMINI bonder as it offered us superior process reliability, as well as throughput and yield in line with our requirements."



Paul Lindner, EVG's executive technology director, noted, "The opportunity to work closely with EPCOS for its high-volume manufacturing needs has tremendous significance for EVG. This order win is testament not only to the performance capabilities of our wafer bonding solutions, but also to the continued inroads we've made into the high-volume market. We look forward to ongoing opportunities to work closely together with EPCOS to enable their current and future manufacturing needs."