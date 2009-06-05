50 could go at Partnertech in Sweden

As many as 50 employees could be laid off at Partnertech's facility in Karlskoga, Sweden.

After 25 permanent staff were registered for layoff, as many as 30 temorary workers are unlikely to have their contracts renewed. "We see a sharp fall in volumes after the summer holidays and the market situation is very uncertain", the CEO Kjell Edholm told local Swedish media. It is especially in Military and Off-shore that the orders have dropped.