Samsung recalls Jitterbug phones

Samsung has voluntarily recalled 160.000 Jitterbug phones as they may fail to connect to emergency services, when out of range.

The recall involves about 160,000 Samsung Jitterbug phones - model numbers are: SPH-a110 and SPH-a120 with standard key pads and version BB14 software. The affected phones were manufactured by Samsung Telecommunications America between March 2008 and May 2009. All customers will be contacted by Samsung to schedule a free software upgrade.



Image Source: CPSC