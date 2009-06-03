Dage expands UK Group Headquarters

Dage Precision Industries will move and expand their Group Headquarters to a larger state-of-the-art facility in Aylesbury, UK.

With over 200 employees and facilities in China, Japan, Singapore, Germany and the United States of America, the move follows the development of the business since its acquisition by the Nordson Corporation in 2006.Spanning over 36,000 sq. ft. the new building includes a state-of-the-art production area which has doubled in size from the old facility. The cleanroom, purpose-built for the assembly and test of the ultra high bandwidth bond tester transducers, is also an essential part of the manufacturing process for the Dage patented 100 nanometer resolution sealed X-ray tubes.The manufacturing facility is custom designed to maximize efficiency of workflow resulting in increased productivity, enhanced quality systems and faster delivery times. The new headquarters also features an expanded applications lab and training center which will house the latest advanced bondtesting machines and award winning X-ray inspection systems.Steve Kew, CEO of Dage said, ”This move gives us a new state-of-the-art facility combining X-ray and bond tester manufacturing and worldwide customer support to help drive further growth in the years to come and support the significant investment in product development we continue to make at Dage. We are now in a unique position to expand our range of products and services within the electronics and related industries.”