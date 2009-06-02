Molex to supply Neuronetics

Molex has been honoured as a supplier to a product, the NeuroStar TMS Therapy system by Neuronetics Incorporated.

"We are honored that Neuronetics chose us as a supplier for its system and extremely pleased to be selected for this prestigious award. Over the past four years, Molex has worked with Neuronetics to improve and perfect the SenStar® Treatment Link assembly for patient comfort and effectiveness,” said Justin Spitzer, business development manager, Molex Incorporated.



"This has culminated in the NeuroStar TMS Therapy system being recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication.”



The NeuroStar TMS Therapy system is an electromagnetic medical device for the treatment of major depressive disorder.