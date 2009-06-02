Selem grows in the railways sector

At the end of 2008, SELEM secured manufacturing contract for embedded screens for the NAT (Nouvelle Automotrice Transilienne) project.

The contract, which will cover the next 5 years, represents a volume of about 5,000 products. With this contract, Selem will be able to grown in the railways sector. Selem will offer a complete service solution - also included the component purchase (apart from the TFT matrixes), full integration and product testing.



The first 32 screens were delivered in March this year.