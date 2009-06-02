Nucletron and Isodose plan to merge

Nucletron BV, the innovative cancer radiation solutions company, today announced the creation of an exclusive partnership and plan to merge with sector peer Isodose Control BV for an undisclosed sum.

The two companies, headquartered in Veenendaal and Ede, the Netherlands, are complementary and the combination will strengthen Nucletron’s position in the market for high-precision radiation therapy equipment and software, or brachytherapy.



Nucletron is a medical equipment provider in the brachytherapy market, with a strong focus on customer support; Isodose Control has grown in six years to become number three and has an impressive product innovation track record. “Isodose Control has developed a range of innovative brachytherapy products and has a promising range in development. Together with Nucletron, we look forward to speeding up the market introductions of these innovations to healthcare institutions and their patients worldwide,” said Eric van’t Hooft, CEO of Isodose Control BV.



Nucletron reported a record EBITDA of €17 million on net sales of € 112.4 million in 2008.