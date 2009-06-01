Qimonda will stop technology development in Dresden

The insolvent German chip manufacturer Qimonda will discontinue its technology development from June 1, 2009. This means that the remaining cre team will be reduced further.

"The administrator is forced to go ahead with the liquidation and closure of Qimonda Dresden GmbH & Co. OHG from June 1, 2009 - to satisfy creditors' interests", a local German newpaper reports, citing from a letter (signed by the works council and the insolvency administrator Michael Jaffé).



The development work for the Buried Wordline will be discontinued. 39 of the remaining core team will be laid off. By the end of July, the core team will be further educed to 166 employees, the report continues. The search for investors, however, continues unabated, said a spokesman for the liquidator in the report.



Image Source: dpa