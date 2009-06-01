Zollner to develop US presence

Zollner Electronics, Inc., the recent expansion initiative for Zollner Elektronik AG, appoints Mr. Gene Lindberg as Vice President of Business Development.

Lindberg’s role will broaden Zollner’s support and expand Technical Sales & Customer Services while based out of Zollner’s facility in the USA.



“Gene Lindberg is a veteran in the electronics & EMS industry with 30 years experience in engineering design & development, production, and logistics of electronic hardware who will add to Zollner’s technical depth and play a significant role in Zollner’s expansion through the North America” commented Markus Aschenbrenner, CEO of Zollner Electronics, Inc. “We are very pleased to have Gene join the Zollner Group. We welcome his experience and wealth of knowledge and expect he will play a major role with our growth in the Canadian and North American markets” Aschenbrenner goes on to say.



Lindberg, who resides in Middletown, Maryland, will be headquartered at Zollner’s facility located in Sterling, Virginia convenient to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). This Zollner facility enhances customer service with an emphasis on improving technical support and response time to shorten time-to-market for New Product Introductions and on going programs, a necessity in today’s Global economy.



Lead by Markus Aschenbrenner, CEO of Zollner Electronics Inc., the Virginia facility expands the technical & manufacturing resources available to customers and provides a significant opportunity for USA-based OEM’s, regardless of size, to benefit from over 40 years of expertise and the exceptional performance from one of the world’s leading full service Global EMS providers.