Schaffner's test equipment<br>business up for sale

Swiss based Schaffner Group, will focus on the global business with components and modules for ensuring the efficient functioning of electrical and electronic devices.

All resources are systematically geared towards the Components business, which is profitable over the long term and has to date accounted for two-thirds of group sales on average. The business has potential for ongoing internal and external growth as well as offering sustainable earnings increases. After carefully weighing up all the options, the Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG has decided to seek an adequate industrial buyer for its Test Systems business. A new owner should ensure the successful further development of the Test Systems activities which the Schaffner Group has restructured and realigned over the past few years. Of the Group's 2,000 full-time equivalents, approximately 10% are currently in the Test Systems business, with 10 of these in Switzerland. Other key locations are Germany, the UK, China, Japan, and the USA.

