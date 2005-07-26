Fire at RFI's test house in Ewhurst

RFI Global Services' test house in Ewhurst Park Basingstoke, UK had to relocate staff to it's facility in Ashwood Park due to a fire at the building.

No one of the staff was hurt by the fire and the damages of the equipment was limited. "Although we have lost some test sites, we should have them all operating again within a few days and we will be running extra shifts to make up the lost capacity. We shall ensure the minimum of disruption to customers", said RFI's Managing Director Stephen Kirk to Electronicsweekly.