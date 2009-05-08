Flextronics with request for arbitrations from CEAG

CEAG is alleged to have violated guarantees - from the sale of the former business unit FRIWO Mobile Power (FMP) to a subsidiary of Singapore-based Flextronics International.

The CEAG AG has received a request for arbitration. The alleged violation of the guarantees stems from the share purchase agreement and the amount in dispute is €6 million. The CEAG AG will now carefully examine the extent to which the application is admissible and if the material is well founded, a press release states.