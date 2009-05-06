Flextronics improves customer supply chain visibility

Flextronics Global Services (FGS), a business unit of Flextronics and a global provider of post-manufacturing logistics services, has begun the rollout process of RedPrairie's warehouse management system (WMS) and transportation management system (TMS) across its global network of facilities.

This improvement in supply chain visibility directly addresses the increased need for customers to make real-time changes at various points in the supply chain in order to accommodate fluctuations in market demand.



Beginning with a pilot program implementation in December 2008, Flextronics expects full migration of RedPrairie's WMS and TMS systems to occur over the next 24 months. According to John Wrenn, senior IT director for FGS, "The implementation of RedPrairie's WMS and TMS systems is a key part of the process we are undertaking at FGS to achieve greater standardization, efficiency and scalability across our global network of sites so that we can provide our customers with greater visibility throughout their entire supply chain and an improved service in terms of the flexibility to interface data in and out of the system."



A significant strength of FGS is its ability to integrate a combination of internally developed proprietary IT solutions with applications to communicate with the IT systems of their suppliers, third party providers and customers. Strategic system improvements, such as the global deployment of RedPrairie's WMS and TMS systems, ensure that FGS provides its customers with cutting-edge IT solutions as an integral part of its overall service offering. After a thorough review process, FGS selected RedPrairie's WMS and TMS systems for the product's collaborative functionality and approach to visibility within the post-manufacturing supply chain.



John Wrenn continued, "The fact that we were able to replace our proprietary, internal WMS and TMS systems, with minimal customization requirements or disturbance to our customers, proves that RedPrairie was the right choice."



John O'Sullivan, president FGS added, "By moving to one single platform across our global network of sites we will cut operational overheads, deliver efficiency improvements, reduce costs for customers and enable rapid and reliable implementations of new business. By offerring our customers the tools that they need to improve their competitive position, we are also strengthening our own position, so everybody wins."