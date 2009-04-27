Toshiba transfers production from the UK to Poland

Toshiba plans to stop the production at its TV manufacturing facility in Plymouth and move the production to Poland.

The production will end later this year and 270 employees will lose their jobs. Approximately 50 employees will remain at the facility to repair televisions and advise the Polish team. The Plymouth facility currently has 321 employees.



The company decided to centralise its European TV production at its factory in Kobierzyce, Poland. This was given as reason for the closure and the transfer.