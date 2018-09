Soldertec Global requests applications and nominations from electronics industry for Lead-free Solder Awards 2005.

Soldertec Global is offering individuals or organisations involved with the development of lead-free technology the opportunity to apply for one of this year's Lead-free Solder Awards. The awards recognise significant contributions of researchers, engineers or companies to the development and implementation of lead-free electronics soldering during 2005. Applications can be made directly by individuals or organisations, but industry is also encouraged to provide nominations of individuals they feel should be recognised for this award. For the second year runningSoldertec will be presenting a student award for academic research into lead-free issues.Applications or nominations should be made by email to tom.perrett@tintechnology.com describing in less than 300 words the work of the individual towards achieving the successful introduction of lead-free electronics. Additional back-up material is welcome. Past awards have been made for leading collaborative research projects, introducing lead-free soldering into production, making particular improvements in process technology or contributing to knowledge through academic studies.The deadline for application is 14th October 2005 and winners will be announced in November 2005.The Soldertec Global Award was established in 1999 to mark the launch of Tin Technology's Lead-free Soldering Centre (Soldertec) and was granted in its first year to Dr Kenichiro Suetsugu of Panasonic, Japan in recognition of the successful introduction of lead-free soldering in mass production of the portable MiniDisc SJ-MJ30-S.Previous award recipients can be seen here: