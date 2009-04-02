Electronics Production | April 02, 2009
BMW 7 Series tops iSuppli’s automotive technology scorecard
BMW’s 7 Series has been named the world’s most technologically advanced new vehicle in 2009 according to iSuppli’s Technology Availability Scorecard.
“For the fourth consecutive year, BMW has taken the leading OEM position in iSuppli’s Technology Availability Index,” said Phil Magney, vice president, automotive research, for iSuppli. “The updated version of the BMW 7 Series includes 30 of the 35 total features defined in iSuppli’s Technology Ranking—the highest score ever recorded for an individual model in the four years this ranking has been conducted.”
The 7 Series is a technological cornucopia, with a new 80Gbyte Hard Disk Drive (HDD) multimedia navigation system, an updated iDrive interface, a second-generation Night Vision system, a traffic sign recognition system and blind-spot detection. The 7 Series also offers a variety of built-in wireless features including an industry-first Internet browser, premium traffic, High Definition (HD) and Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, and a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system.
BMW also took the No.-2 spot on the model ranking, with its 5 Series coming in close behind the 7 Series with a score of 28. The BMW 6 Series received a score of 27, while the new Hyundai Equus, just released in Korea, came in with a score of 26. The BMW X5, Lexus LS—the overall leader in 2006—and the Hyundai Genesis earned 25 points, while the BMW 3 Series, X6, and Toyota Crown received a score of 24.
Collectively, BMW has a larger number of technology features deployed across more of its models than any other OEM, thus putting it in the top position for the fourth straight year.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s 2009 Technology Availability Index ranking.
Hyundai drives into rankings
Beyond the BMW 7 Series, the most notable entry in the iSuppli’s Technology Availability Index is Hyundai with its Genesis and Equus, joining an elite list by becoming the only manufacturer besides BMW and Toyota/Lexus to be ranked among the Top-10 most technologically advanced models.
“The Genesis scored 25 out of 35 points and the Equus 26,” Magney said. “This is a remarkable feat that reflects Hyundai’s increasing emphasis on getting cutting-edge technology into its newer cars.”
Launched in 2008 in the Korean market, the Genesis features monitored telematics, a 30Gbyte HDD multimedia navigation system with real-time traffic, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, Bluetooth and a 17-speaker Lexicon branded premium sound system from Harman International. With the launch of the Hyundai Genesis, the Korean automaker has become part of an elite group occupied by only two other automakers.
This marks the second year Hyundai has made the list, and the Equus tops the Genesis with more Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) such as Lane Departure Warning.
Technology trends
During the past year, iSuppli has observed a significant growth in shipments of advanced driver assist systems and has added driver monitoring to its key technologies tracked by the index. Furthermore, the importance of Internet-based route planning has lead iSuppli to add destination download as a key feature to the Technology Availability Index.
Of all technologies available on 2009 production vehicles, the most predominant is navigation, with 66% of all models (globally) for sale offering a standard or optional solution. Historically, navigation was limited to luxury vehicles and was priced accordingly. However, low-cost navigation systems are more common now, as automakers have brought this feature “down market” to mid- and entry-level models.
With the introduction of new HDD-based multimedia systems, BMW and other car manufacturers have increased the availability of HDD systems to 25% in the 2009 model year, up from 14% for 2008. Touch-screen technology also has seen a rise in popularity and has an availability of 34% in 2009, up from 26 percent last year.
The index also shows an increase in the selection of multimedia connectivity interfaces. USB ports were only available on 12% of all vehicles in 2008 and jumped to 25% for this year. The iPod, the most popular connectivity interface, is available on 33% of 2009 models.
Meanwhile, traditional telematics solutions that provide emergency call and automotive collision notification, while prevalent on BMW, GM and Lexus vehicles, are available on only 18% of new vehicles in the 2009 model year. News, weather and sports updates are available on 15% of all vehicles, while traffic and Points of Interest (POIs) can be found on 40%. Finally, remote diagnostics is only available on 8%, although it is expected to spread to more vehicles in the near future.
The 7 Series is a technological cornucopia, with a new 80Gbyte Hard Disk Drive (HDD) multimedia navigation system, an updated iDrive interface, a second-generation Night Vision system, a traffic sign recognition system and blind-spot detection. The 7 Series also offers a variety of built-in wireless features including an industry-first Internet browser, premium traffic, High Definition (HD) and Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, and a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system.
BMW also took the No.-2 spot on the model ranking, with its 5 Series coming in close behind the 7 Series with a score of 28. The BMW 6 Series received a score of 27, while the new Hyundai Equus, just released in Korea, came in with a score of 26. The BMW X5, Lexus LS—the overall leader in 2006—and the Hyundai Genesis earned 25 points, while the BMW 3 Series, X6, and Toyota Crown received a score of 24.
Collectively, BMW has a larger number of technology features deployed across more of its models than any other OEM, thus putting it in the top position for the fourth straight year.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s 2009 Technology Availability Index ranking.
Hyundai drives into rankings
Beyond the BMW 7 Series, the most notable entry in the iSuppli’s Technology Availability Index is Hyundai with its Genesis and Equus, joining an elite list by becoming the only manufacturer besides BMW and Toyota/Lexus to be ranked among the Top-10 most technologically advanced models.
“The Genesis scored 25 out of 35 points and the Equus 26,” Magney said. “This is a remarkable feat that reflects Hyundai’s increasing emphasis on getting cutting-edge technology into its newer cars.”
Launched in 2008 in the Korean market, the Genesis features monitored telematics, a 30Gbyte HDD multimedia navigation system with real-time traffic, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, Bluetooth and a 17-speaker Lexicon branded premium sound system from Harman International. With the launch of the Hyundai Genesis, the Korean automaker has become part of an elite group occupied by only two other automakers.
This marks the second year Hyundai has made the list, and the Equus tops the Genesis with more Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) such as Lane Departure Warning.
Technology trends
During the past year, iSuppli has observed a significant growth in shipments of advanced driver assist systems and has added driver monitoring to its key technologies tracked by the index. Furthermore, the importance of Internet-based route planning has lead iSuppli to add destination download as a key feature to the Technology Availability Index.
Of all technologies available on 2009 production vehicles, the most predominant is navigation, with 66% of all models (globally) for sale offering a standard or optional solution. Historically, navigation was limited to luxury vehicles and was priced accordingly. However, low-cost navigation systems are more common now, as automakers have brought this feature “down market” to mid- and entry-level models.
With the introduction of new HDD-based multimedia systems, BMW and other car manufacturers have increased the availability of HDD systems to 25% in the 2009 model year, up from 14% for 2008. Touch-screen technology also has seen a rise in popularity and has an availability of 34% in 2009, up from 26 percent last year.
The index also shows an increase in the selection of multimedia connectivity interfaces. USB ports were only available on 12% of all vehicles in 2008 and jumped to 25% for this year. The iPod, the most popular connectivity interface, is available on 33% of 2009 models.
Meanwhile, traditional telematics solutions that provide emergency call and automotive collision notification, while prevalent on BMW, GM and Lexus vehicles, are available on only 18% of new vehicles in the 2009 model year. News, weather and sports updates are available on 15% of all vehicles, while traffic and Points of Interest (POIs) can be found on 40%. Finally, remote diagnostics is only available on 8%, although it is expected to spread to more vehicles in the near future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments