Former Sanmina employees in France go to court over facility closure

The EMS-provider closed its facility in Tourlaville in France almost a year ago. However, former Sanmina employees now want to challenge the closure of the facility in April 2008.

The closure affected 271 staff, which were all made redundant. "For us, it is an unfair dismissal" insists Philippe Dupont, one of the staff representatives at the time in a report from cherbourg.maville. "Today 80 former Sanmina employees have found permanent work, while 34 have to leave the area", he continues.



245 former employees have created an association in November last year, that will provide moral and legal assistance. 213 have now decided to initiate court proceedings (conseil des Prud'hommes de Cherbourg).