Sony Ericsson to use Antenova integrated antennas

Antenova has licenced will deliver its patented High Dielectric Antenna (HDA) technology for their popular series of high performance multi-band handsets Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications (Sony Ericsson).

Antenova’s multi-band HDA antennas offer GSM, UMTS, EGSM and CDMA capability all in the same antenna with minimum space requirement. The superior detuning characteristics of Antenova’s HDA technology offers over 50% average terminal radiation efficiency over the cellular bands, making it an ideal solution for high volume platform handset development for the global market.



“The licensing of Antenova’s HDA technology expands the selection of innovative antenna technologies that can be used in our products and enables us to keep pace with changing market trends and consumer demand,” said Gerard Hayes, Antenna Design, Technology and Research Group, Sony Ericsson.



"Sony Ericsson is a top ranking mobile handset vendor offering popular handset models, such as those from their market leading Cyber-shot and Walkman ranges,” stated Greg McCray, CEO of Antenova. “This HDA licensing agreement with Sony Ericsson, who consistently holds a top position in the global handset market, demonstrates our commitment to providing industry leading antenna technologies as well as antennas and RF solutions to our leading mobile handset customers and manufacturing partners.”